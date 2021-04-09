STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Hope it will be lifted after April 28': MEA on New Zealand's temporary travel ban

This is the first time that New Zealand has imposed a temporary ban on the entry of travellers coming from India, including its citizens.

Published: 09th April 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand announced a long-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand that will allow people to travel between the two countries without going through quarantine

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW ZEALAND: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it hopes that the New Zealand government's temporary ban on travellers coming from India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to that country would be lifted after April 28 so that an attempt to move towards normalcy in movement can be made.

This is the first time that New Zealand has imposed a temporary ban on the entry of travellers coming from India, including its citizens.

The ban, from April 11 to 28, was announced by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The travel restriction comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive COVID-19 cases in managed isolation on Thursday, of which 17 came from India, reports said quoting the country's Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

Asked about the issue during an online briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have got to know from the New Zealand government that it has imposed the ban from April 11-28. They have said it is a temporary ban."

"It is applicable not just to Indians but also New Zealand nationals. We hope that this ban will be removed after April 28 so that we can attempt to move towards normalcy in movement," he said.

To a question on the situation in Myanmar, Bagchi said, "I think last week I had outlined in detail our position, and how we see the situation in Myanmar. Let me reiterate today our condemnation of the violence and our support for restoration of democracy in Myanmar."

Asked about the Canada-based New Democratic Party (NDP) raising issues of Kashmir and farm laws during its convention, the MEA spokesperson said he cannot specifically comment on the issue.

"But, I would like to remind that we have said earlier that these are internal issues," he added.

To a question seeking clarity on which foreign dignitaries would visit the country in the wake of the Raisina Dialogue going completely digital, Bagchi said some dignitaries were planning to come and some of them are still expected to come to India.

The details are still being worked out, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 New Zealand Travel Ban
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp