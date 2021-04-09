STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is it right to export vaccines, put countrymen at risk, asks Rahul Gandhi

Published: 09th April 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 12:59 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the export of COVID-19 vaccines, and asked if it is right to do so and put the lives of Indians in danger.

He said vaccine shortage is a very serious problem during Corona times and is not a celebration.

Gandhi also called upon the central government to help states without any bias and help provide them with more vaccines.

"Shortage of vaccine in view of the rise in Corona cases is a very serious problem and not a celebration," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Is it right to export the vaccine and put Indians at risk. The central government should help all states without any bias. We all have to fight this pandemic together and defeat it," he added.

Some states have been demanding more vaccines and the Congress is seeking the vaccine for all.

The Centre, however, has accused some states of doing politics on the issue of vaccines.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that 9.1 crore vaccine doses have been utilised, while 2.4 crore are in stock and 1.9 crore vaccines are in the pipeline, indicating there are sufficient doses available for all states.

He also dismissed as "farce" the "hue and cry" by certain states about partisanship by the Centre and called it an attempt to hide their own incompetence.

