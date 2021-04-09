STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lucknow's KGMU to conduct screening of various departments after 30 doctors test positive for COVID-19

Those who had tested positive will be tested again so that it can be known that the earlier report was not false, said Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of KGMU, Lucknow.

Published: 09th April 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 02:00 PM

King George Medical University

Police outside King George Medical University hospital (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: The King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has decided to conduct screening of various departments after 30 doctors tested positive for COVID-19.

"In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, KGMU administration has decided to conduct screening of various departments. On April 7, more than 30 doctors had tested positive here and screenings are being done since then," said Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of KGMU, Lucknow.

Those who had tested positive will be tested again so that it can be known that the earlier report was not false, he said.

He further said that on April 6, the Chancellor of KGMU and the vice-chancellor have tested positive for COVID-19 even after receiving both shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

"The KGMU administration is very serious about controlling the spread of infection. Screening has also been also in the view of rising infection. The administration has made every possible effort to stop the transition to the university at the initial stage," he added.

A night curfew has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night.

Meanwhile, as per the Union health ministry, there are currently 31,987 active cases in Uttar Pradesh. So far, 6,04,979 recoveries and 8,964 deaths have been reported. As many as 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 1,29,28,574. Currently, there are 9,10,319 active cases in the country.  

