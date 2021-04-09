STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur's politicians aiding drug lords? Rights panel registers case after BJP MLA claims nexus

Meetei, who is also the deputy chairperson of State Planning Board, had made the accusation at a public function recently.

Published: 09th April 2021 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur (Google map)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has registered a case suo motu in connection with BJP MLA Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei's claim that even as the state government is waging a war against drugs, some MLAs, Ministers and police personnel are supporting the drug lords.

Meetei, who is also the deputy chairperson of State Planning Board, had made the remarks at a public function recently. The MHRC took up the suo motu proceeding based on media reports.

"...On perusal of the news reports, this Commission is of the view that the allegation levelled by a sitting MLA...is very serious in nature and therefore, the matter deserves the intervention of this Commission. It is noteworthy that menace of drug may have devastating human rights violation consequences and undermines the right to health and privacy..." the MHRD wrote in its order. 

The Commission ordered the state's Special Secretary (Home) and the Director General of Police to examine the contents of the news reports and make necessary inquiry/investigation before submitting a report to it on or before May 5. 

Earlier, the Congress had slammed the state's BJP-led government over its "hypocrisy" on the war against drugs.

"BJP MLA's sincere revelation of the truth...needs to be seriously looked into. Who are the Ministers, MLAs and police officers who are involved in drugs crimes?" the Congress had asked. 

The party further asked the government why it was not transferring all drugs-related cases of crime to the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigation Agency.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Manipur drugs case Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp