My concern is to protect farmers from COVID-19 at Haryana border: Anil Vij

By ANI

AMBALA: Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the state will work on the guidelines given by the Prime Minister, but he is concerned about how to protect the protesting farmers at the Haryana border from COVID-19.

Vij participated in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding COVID-19 situation on Thursday evening.

"We will work on the guidelines given by the Prime Minister. But my concern is to protect the farmers from the coronavirus, who have gathered at the border of Haryana. I have to save them from the COVID-19," said the minister.

Vij also said soon he will write a letter to the Agriculture Minister for restarting the conversation between the farmers and the government.

"I am also going to write a letter to the Union Agriculture Minister if the conversation between farmers and government can be started again and the gathering can be removed from here," said Vij.

"I believe all the problems can be solved by negotiation," he added.

PM Modi on Thursday said a challenging situation was emerging again due to COVID-19 and urged states to ramp up testing.

Chairing a meeting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country, he said many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab had crossed the peak of the first wave in terms of COVID-19 cases and it was a matter of serious concern. (ANI)