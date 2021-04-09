SC defers hearing in matter relating to priority Covid-19 vaccination of lawyers, judges for two weeks

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing in the matter relating to the inclusion of lawyers, judges and court staff in the priority list for the Covid-19 vaccine for two weeks.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also hearing pleas by vaccine manufactures Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech seeking transfer of these cases pending before High Courts to the Supreme Court, extended the stay on proceedings before High Courts.

Earlier, the top court had stayed further proceedings before Delhi High Court in a suo motu matter relating to giving preference to the legal fraternity in Covid-19 vaccination as a similar issue is pending before the apex court.

The Bench had also issued notice on pleas filed by vaccine manufactures seeking transfer of cases to the top court.

The two companies, which have developed and are manufacturing Covid vaccines in India, have also sought transfer of a case pending before the Delhi High Court to the apex court.

The Delhi High Court, had earlier, registered a suo motu PIL based on a letter sent by the Bar Council of Delhi and had directed SII and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre before the apex court had on last hearing told the court that it will be difficult to create a class in lawyers for vaccination.

Mehta had also said there is a Committee and is functional one to see how vaccination will work. "Let the legal fraternity make one representation and I will submit before the expert group," he further said.

Earlier, the Central government opposed a PIL seeking prioritisation in giving COVID-19 vaccination to judges, lawyers and judicial staff across the country, and said that it can't prioritise vaccination on the basis of profession or trade.

The Central government in its affidavit submitted before the apex court opposed extending the COVID-19 vaccine for the lawyers and others in the judiciary below 45 years of age, saying it would be discriminatory compared to other professionals.

It has stated that lawyers and staff who are above 60 years of age or are above 45 years old with co-morbidities are anyways covered by the present vaccination drive.

The Central government had filed the affidavit in response to a PIL filed by one Arvind Singh seeking the inclusion of judges, lawyers and court staff in the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination.