STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC defers hearing in matter relating to priority Covid-19 vaccination of lawyers, judges for two weeks

The Bench had also issued notice on pleas filed by vaccine manufactures seeking transfer of cases to the top court.

Published: 09th April 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccination

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing in the matter relating to the inclusion of lawyers, judges and court staff in the priority list for the Covid-19 vaccine for two weeks.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde also hearing pleas by vaccine manufactures Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech seeking transfer of these cases pending before High Courts to the Supreme Court, extended the stay on proceedings before High Courts.

Earlier, the top court had stayed further proceedings before Delhi High Court in a suo motu matter relating to giving preference to the legal fraternity in Covid-19 vaccination as a similar issue is pending before the apex court.

The Bench had also issued notice on pleas filed by vaccine manufactures seeking transfer of cases to the top court.

The two companies, which have developed and are manufacturing Covid vaccines in India, have also sought transfer of a case pending before the Delhi High Court to the apex court.

The Delhi High Court, had earlier, registered a suo motu PIL based on a letter sent by the Bar Council of Delhi and had directed SII and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin and Covishield vaccines.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre before the apex court had on last hearing told the court that it will be difficult to create a class in lawyers for vaccination.

Mehta had also said there is a Committee and is functional one to see how vaccination will work. "Let the legal fraternity make one representation and I will submit before the expert group," he further said.

Earlier, the Central government opposed a PIL seeking prioritisation in giving COVID-19 vaccination to judges, lawyers and judicial staff across the country, and said that it can't prioritise vaccination on the basis of profession or trade.

The Central government in its affidavit submitted before the apex court opposed extending the COVID-19 vaccine for the lawyers and others in the judiciary below 45 years of age, saying it would be discriminatory compared to other professionals.

It has stated that lawyers and staff who are above 60 years of age or are above 45 years old with co-morbidities are anyways covered by the present vaccination drive.

The Central government had filed the affidavit in response to a PIL filed by one Arvind Singh seeking the inclusion of judges, lawyers and court staff in the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court COVID vaccine for lawyers COVID vaccine for judges
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp