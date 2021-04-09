West Bengal polls: BJP candidate's convoy attacked in Howrah

By ANI

HOWRAH: The convoy of BJP candidate from Howrah Dakshin Rantideb Sengupta was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday.

The car of the BJP leader was damaged with the front glass and windows left broken.

"People who attacked my vehicle were raising 'khela hobe' slogans. A party has accepted its defeat so they are resorting to such attacks," Sengupta told mediapersons.

Polling for the Howrah Dakshin constituency will be held on Saturday. BJP has fielded Rantideb Sengupta against TMC's Nandita Chowdhury and CPI(M)'s Sumitra Adhikari.

In another incident in Cooch Behar district, TMC workers accused BJP workers of attacking the party's candidate from the Mathabhanga constituency on Thursday.

The BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in poll-bound West Bengal.

The first three phases of the eight-phased West Bengal polls have already taken place. The fourth phase of the elections will be held on Saturday. Counting of the votes will take place on May 2.