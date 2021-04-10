STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
45 students of XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur test COVID positive

Published: 10th April 2021 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test

For representational purpose.

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Altogether 45 students of the XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur were on Saturday detected with coronavirus, an official of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district said.

Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested positive for the virus, the district's Chief Medical Officer Dr Sahir Pall said.

He said that 280 students of the B-school were tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive for 45.

The affected students were quarantined in a hostel block.

Pall said that samples of other students of the medical college are being tested.

