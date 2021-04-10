Bengal poll booth violence: CM Mamata Banerjee questions central forces' version, orders CID probe

By PTI

SILIGURI (WEST BENGAL): Questioning the central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar that killed four people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said her government will initiate a CID probe into the incident.

Banerjee said there is no video footage or any other proof to substantiate claims of the central forces. "Where does this theory come from? Who was injured on their part? Is there any footage? After killing those people, they were supporting the act. A CID probe will be initiated to find out the circumstances behind the incident," she told reporters here.

Four people were killed as central forces opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", police said.

Banerjee reiterated her demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the firing incident in Cooch Behar, and wondered whose "direct interference into the functioning of the Election Commission and central forces" led to the excesses.