STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal poll booth violence: CM Mamata Banerjee questions central forces' version, orders CID probe

Local police said that four people were killed as central forces opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who 'attempted to snatch their rifles'.

Published: 10th April 2021 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

SILIGURI (WEST BENGAL): Questioning the central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar that killed four people, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said her government will initiate a CID probe into the incident.

ALSO READ| Mahayagya of 'Asol Paribartan' will begin in West Bengal from May 2: PM Modi

Banerjee said there is no video footage or any other proof to substantiate claims of the central forces. "Where does this theory come from? Who was injured on their part? Is there any footage? After killing those people, they were supporting the act. A CID probe will be initiated to find out the circumstances behind the incident," she told reporters here.

Four people were killed as central forces opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", police said.

ALSO READ| West Bengal elections: EC orders adjournment of polls at polling station no 126 at Sitalkuchi

Banerjee reiterated her demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the firing incident in Cooch Behar, and wondered whose "direct interference into the functioning of the Election Commission and central forces" led to the excesses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Bengal poll booth violence 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal CID Cooch Behar
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp