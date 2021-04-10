STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ruling BJP handed defeat in Tripura tribal council polls

The newly-floated TIPRA, an umbrella body of tribal parties, swept the polls, winning 18 of the 28 seats.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

The TIPRA is headed by Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman (Photo| Facebook)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The BJP on Saturday suffered a shock defeat at the hands of The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

The newly-floated TIPRA, an umbrella body of tribal parties, swept the polls, winning 18 of the 28 seats. The combine of BJP and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), which rules the state, won nine seats while the other seat went to an independent candidate. Left Front and Congress drew a blank.

The polling, held on Tuesday, recorded a voters’ turnout of 85%.

The TIPRA, headed by Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman who had earlier served as the Pradesh Congress chief, was floated a few months ago. The state’s oldest tribal political party Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) is a TIPRA component. It was earlier a Congress ally.

The TTAADC was constituted in 1985 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the socio-economic development of the state’s tribals. The council’s jurisdiction is spread over two-thirds of Tripura’s 10,491 sq km area and home to 12.16 lakh people, 90% of which are tribals.

The term of the TTAADC, of which the Governor is the constitutional head, had expired on May 17 last year but the elections could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By promulgating the Governor's rule, the state government had appointed a retired IAS officer as its administrator for six months. Later, his tenure was extended by another six months.

The demography of Tripura underwent a major change as a result of migration from then East Bengal and subsequently, from Bangladesh. The tribals in the state have for long been demanding a separate state and they also waged an armed struggle.

In 2009, the IPFT started agitating demanding that the TTAADC areas be upgraded to a separate state. The TIPRA too has raised the demand for a “greater Tipraland”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTAADC Tripura tribal council polls Tripura BJP TIPRA
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp