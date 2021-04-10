STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP releases Prashant Kishor's audio clip purportedly saying 'PM Modi, Mamata equally popular'

Taking on Twitter, Kishor, however, said the BJP highlighted selective part of his chat and reiterated claiming that the saffron camp would not get more than 100 seats.

Published: 10th April 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Political strategist Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A controversy emerged on Saturday, the day election is being held in 44 Assembly constituencies, after BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya released an audio clip where Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s ekection strategist Prashant Kishor is purportedly heard saying "PM Modi, Mamata equally popular" as far as Bengal’s poll related issues are concerned.

Taking on Twitter, Kishor, however, said the BJP highlighted selective part of his chat and reiterated claiming that the saffron camp would not get more than 100 seats.

"It is open? That momnt when Mamata Banerjee’s strategist realised that the Club House room was open and his admission were being heard by the public at large and not just a handful of Lutyens journalists. Deafening silence followed…TMC’s election was just thrown away."

In a quick reaction to the purported audio clip, Kishor tweeted, "Glad BJP’s taking my clubhouse chats more seriously than the words of its leaders. They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it. I have said this before & repeating again—BJP will not CROSS 100 in WB."

