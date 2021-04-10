BJP releases Prashant Kishor's audio clip purportedly saying 'PM Modi, Mamata equally popular'

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A controversy emerged on Saturday, the day election is being held in 44 Assembly constituencies, after BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya released an audio clip where Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s ekection strategist Prashant Kishor is purportedly heard saying "PM Modi, Mamata equally popular" as far as Bengal’s poll related issues are concerned.

Taking on Twitter, Kishor, however, said the BJP highlighted selective part of his chat and reiterated claiming that the saffron camp would not get more than 100 seats.

I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders!



They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it.



I have said this before & repeating again - BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB. Period. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 10, 2021

"It is open? That momnt when Mamata Banerjee’s strategist realised that the Club House room was open and his admission were being heard by the public at large and not just a handful of Lutyens journalists. Deafening silence followed…TMC’s election was just thrown away."

