STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Maharashtra’s April surge beats September peak

Coronavirus cases this month in Maharashtra have almost doubled than the previous year’s peak in September, and the experts say the worst is yet to come.

Published: 10th April 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Coronavirus cases this month in Maharashtra have almost doubled than the previous year’s peak in September, and the experts say the worst is yet to come.

There are 53,46,003 active cases, 57,329 total deaths and 26,95,148 recoveries across the state. Last year in September, the highest number of positive cases was around 24,000 per day, while today these cases are surpassing the 50,000-mark daily.

According to the state health department data, 79,368 active positive cases were reported in Mumbai in the first eight days of April against 34,259 positive cases in September the previous year.

In Thane, this month has so far seen total active cases at 61,127 against 38,388 in September last year. In Pune, this month’s tally of active positive cases is 84,309 against 30,330 in the previous year’s peak in September.

The trend continues in Nasik, Nagpur and Aurangabad. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the second wave situation is grim.

“In the first wave, there was strict lockdown, so we were able to successfully trace the people. Since the downward curve, we have opened everything, so it is very difficult to maintain tracing and testing. That’s why the virus is spreading at a super speed without effective checking. People need to guard themselves,” Tope said.

He said this time the authorities are facing a shortage of oxygen and life-saving drugs. “The Central government should extend all help and support,” Tope added. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar appealed to all sections to cooperate.

“We were able to contain the virus and bring down the daily cases from 24,000 to 2000. The state government has again taken the bitter decision of lockdown, but it is the only means, as per health experts, to breaking the virus chain,” said Pawar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates Maharashtra Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp