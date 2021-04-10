COVID-19: Maharashtra’s April surge beats September peak

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Coronavirus cases this month in Maharashtra have almost doubled than the previous year’s peak in September, and the experts say the worst is yet to come.

There are 53,46,003 active cases, 57,329 total deaths and 26,95,148 recoveries across the state. Last year in September, the highest number of positive cases was around 24,000 per day, while today these cases are surpassing the 50,000-mark daily.

According to the state health department data, 79,368 active positive cases were reported in Mumbai in the first eight days of April against 34,259 positive cases in September the previous year.

In Thane, this month has so far seen total active cases at 61,127 against 38,388 in September last year. In Pune, this month’s tally of active positive cases is 84,309 against 30,330 in the previous year’s peak in September.

The trend continues in Nasik, Nagpur and Aurangabad. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the second wave situation is grim.

“In the first wave, there was strict lockdown, so we were able to successfully trace the people. Since the downward curve, we have opened everything, so it is very difficult to maintain tracing and testing. That’s why the virus is spreading at a super speed without effective checking. People need to guard themselves,” Tope said.

He said this time the authorities are facing a shortage of oxygen and life-saving drugs. “The Central government should extend all help and support,” Tope added. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar appealed to all sections to cooperate.

“We were able to contain the virus and bring down the daily cases from 24,000 to 2000. The state government has again taken the bitter decision of lockdown, but it is the only means, as per health experts, to breaking the virus chain,” said Pawar.