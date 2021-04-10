STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India-China faceoff: 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks make no headway

However, during the detailed discussion, the two sides highlighted that the way to de-escalation is disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in other areas of Eastern Ladakh.

Published: 10th April 2021 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh Thursday Feb. 11 2021.

Indian and Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was no headway on the disengagement in the 11th round of talk between the Corps Commanders of India and China who met at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Friday. 

However, during the detailed discussion, the two sides highlighted that the way to de-escalation is disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in other areas of Eastern Ladakh.

While the two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday stated, “In this context, it was also highlighted that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations.”

Defence analysts said this is typical of China as it will now drag its feet.

Major General SB Asthana (Retd) said, “It was visualised that after the disengagement of troops at the Pangong Tso area Chinese will be reluctant to disengage further because of shortage of leverages with India after having got down from Kailash Range heights.”

The Chinese will express their willingness to talk further but will do nothing on ground, said Maj Gen Asthana.

In addition, said Gen Asthana, with the improvement of weather and the indications by the Chinese to conduct further exercises, it is visualised that the troop concentration is unlikely to reduce in eastern Ladakh and the other side. “We are also well prepared as we have not lowered the guards and have maintained the equal number of troops.”

The MoD said: “The two sides agreed that it was important to take guidance from the consensus of their leaders, continue their communication and dialogue and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.”

They also agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and jointly maintain peace in the border areas, the MoD added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ladakh faceoff LAC faceoff Sino-Indian border talks
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp