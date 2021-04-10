India-China faceoff: 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks make no headway

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was no headway on the disengagement in the 11th round of talk between the Corps Commanders of India and China who met at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Friday.

However, during the detailed discussion, the two sides highlighted that the way to de-escalation is disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in other areas of Eastern Ladakh.

While the two sides agreed on the need to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday stated, “In this context, it was also highlighted that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations.”

Defence analysts said this is typical of China as it will now drag its feet.

Major General SB Asthana (Retd) said, “It was visualised that after the disengagement of troops at the Pangong Tso area Chinese will be reluctant to disengage further because of shortage of leverages with India after having got down from Kailash Range heights.”

The Chinese will express their willingness to talk further but will do nothing on ground, said Maj Gen Asthana.

In addition, said Gen Asthana, with the improvement of weather and the indications by the Chinese to conduct further exercises, it is visualised that the troop concentration is unlikely to reduce in eastern Ladakh and the other side. “We are also well prepared as we have not lowered the guards and have maintained the equal number of troops.”

The MoD said: “The two sides agreed that it was important to take guidance from the consensus of their leaders, continue their communication and dialogue and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.”

They also agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and jointly maintain peace in the border areas, the MoD added.