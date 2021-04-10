Major fire at Nagpur Covid-19 hospital kills four, many injured

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Four people died while several others were injured in a major fire at Well Treat Multispeciality hospital in Nagpur's Wadi on late Friday evening.

The Well Treat Multispeciality hospital got 30 beds for Covid-19 patients. However, when a short circuit in the air conditioner caused the fire only 28 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital. Out of the 28,12 were in ICU and the rest in normal wards.

Four people died in a major fire incident at Well Treat Multispeciality Hospital, Nagpur. Due to short circuit at AC circuit, the fire caused killing four people and injuring several. It was 30 beds Covid hospital. Remaining patients shifted in other hospitals @NewIndianXpress — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) April 9, 2021

The injured patients were shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment. According to an eye witness, when the AC caught fire, the patients who were directly below it got alarmed and alerted others. But the flames spread to other parts of the hospital killing four people.

Among the injured, four people are facing serious respiratory problems.

"Pained to know about the hospital fire incident at Wadi in Nagpur. I spoke to Nagpur Collector and was told that all the necessary assistance is being provided to the affected. Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured," Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA from Nagpur said in a tweet.

Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021