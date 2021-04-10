STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major fire at Nagpur Covid-19 hospital kills four, many injured

The Well Treat Multispeciality hospital got 30 beds for Covid-19 patients - out of which 28 were filled.

Published: 10th April 2021 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Four people died while several others were injured in a major fire at Well Treat Multispeciality hospital in Nagpur. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Four people died while several others were injured in a major fire at Well Treat Multispeciality hospital in Nagpur's Wadi on late Friday evening.

The Well Treat Multispeciality hospital got 30 beds for Covid-19 patients. However, when a short circuit in the air conditioner caused the fire only 28 coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital. Out of the 28,12 were in ICU and the rest in normal wards.

The injured patients were shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment. According to an eye witness, when the AC caught fire, the patients who were directly below it got alarmed and alerted others. But the flames spread to other parts of the hospital killing four people.  

Among the injured, four people are facing serious respiratory problems. 

"Pained to know about the hospital fire incident at Wadi in Nagpur. I spoke to Nagpur Collector and was told that all the necessary assistance is being provided to the affected. Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured," Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA from Nagpur said in a tweet.

