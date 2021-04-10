STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, a Muslim 'NRC' exercise in Assam

The applicants will be required to apply online for the inclusion of their names in the list of indigenous Muslims.

Published: 10th April 2021 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Women pluck tea leaves

Women pluck tea leaves at a tea estate in Jokai, Dibrugarh, Assam. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assamese Muslims in Assam will undertake a task to prepare their own "mini NRC" in order to re-establish their distinct identity as indigenous residents of the state.

Led by the Janagosthiya Samannay Parishad, the exercise will begin on April 15 on the Assamese New Year day. The applicants will be required to apply online for the inclusion of their names in the list of indigenous Muslims. The draft will be published following verification of documents. 

The Parishad's chief convenor Mominul Awal said the "census" of the indigenous Muslims was imperative as a conspiracy was at work to make the state’s indigenous Muslims and migrated Muslims one community.

"Goriya, Moriya, Deshi etc are Assam's indigenous Muslim communities. But as our religion is the same and we have similar names, there is no difference between indigenous Muslims and migrated Muslims. A group of the migrated Muslims has taken an initiative to make all Muslims living in Assam one community. But the indigenous Muslims have a distinct identity, given by the Ahom kings and Bir Chilarai (of Koch Royal Dynasty)," Awal said. 

He said together with the Ahoms, the indigenous Muslims had fought the Mughals. They had also taken part in the freedom movement and several other movements post-independence, he said.

"It is unfortunate that in the name of Islam, these indigenous communities are being merged with the Miyas (Bengali-speaking migrated Muslims). To ensure that they have a separate identity, we are going for their census as the first step," Awal said. 

The applicants will apply in a portal and submit all relevant documents, given by the organisation and competent government authority. They will get three months' time with effect from April 15. The Parishad will publish the draft following verification of documents.

"If somebody's name has been wrongfully entered, people can lodge a complaint with us. We will rectify it. Every month, we will publish a list of names of people who have been rejected. We want to wind up the exercise by the year-end. The indigenous Muslims are supporting us by giving donations," Awal said. 

He said the state government had committed to conduct the census and allocate welfare funds of Rs 100 crore to the indigenous Muslim communities but nothing happened on the ground.

As per the 2011 census, the Muslims constitute 34.22% of Assam's total population, making it the second largest Muslim-populated state in the country after Jammu and Kashmir percentage-wise. Awal said Assam's indigenous Muslim population is around 40 lakh.

