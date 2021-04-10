STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK Indians complain to PM Boris Johnson on ‘inaction’ in Samant case

Samant, the first Indian woman to be elected president of the OUSU, was forced to resign amid controversy over some of her past social media posts.

Published: 10th April 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 100 organisations of the Indian diaspora in the UK have written to UK PM Boris Johnson expressing concern over inaction against an Oxford faculty member for his alleged Hindu hatred and bigoted views against former Oxford University Students’ Union (OUSU) president Rashmi Samant.

The letter, signed by around 119 organisations such as the Hindu Forum for Europe, Vishva Hindu Parishad UK, National Council of Hindu Temples, Friends of India Society International UK call for the suspension of Abhijit Sarkar till a thorough investigation is concluded in the matter.

Samant, the first Indian woman to be elected president of the OUSU, was forced to resign amid controversy over some of her past social media posts. 

“Dr Sarkar, a faculty member, instigated hate-filled trolls on social media against her which led her to go into hiding and finally leave the country. Dr Sarkar continued stalking her on social media, attacking her and her family for their Hindu faith which led her to severe depression and hospitalisation,” it said. 

