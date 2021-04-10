STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand puts on hold Gairsain status

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday decided to put the commissionerate status of Gairsain ‘on hold’.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Subodh Uniyal, cabinet minister and government spokesperson, said: “The decision to accord commissionerate status to Gairsain has been put on hold for now. Further decision will be taken keeping in mind public sentiments.”

Sources indicated this means not implementing the decision. Last month, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had said the decision was ‘under consideration’.

The hilltown was accorded the status by the state government led by former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat in March, 2021. The decision is said to be one of factors leading to his removal as CM.

The new division was carved with the districts of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Almora along with a senior IAS officer as commissioner and senior IP S as DIG of police like other two divisions of the state Kumaon and Garhwal.

Last month, Rekha Arya, a cabinet minister, had said that inclusion of Almora in Gairsain commissionary was not a ‘practical’ decision. Sources in government said that adding Almora in the newlyformed Gairsain commissionary acted a big catalyst in his removal.

