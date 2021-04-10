STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal poll firing: Trinamool Congress seeks explanation from EC over death of four

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said that when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had pointed to the excesses of the central forces, she was twice issued a showcause notice.

Published: 10th April 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Saturday sought explanation from the Election Commission over the death of four persons, who were shot allegedly by central forces at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of assembly elections.

ALSO READ| TMC asks EC to act against BJP 'goons' creating 'ruckus' in Cooch Behar

"We are sad to say with deep concern that firing by central forces has left four dead and four injured at Mathabhanga. We also want to say that the central forces are committing crimes and crossing all limits. The EC should come out with an explanation," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said.

Sen said when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had pointed to the excesses of the central forces, she was twice issued a showcause notice. "Now, the people of the state want to showcause the EC about how this unfortunate event unfolded," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF PHASE-IV OF BENGAL POLLS

The TMC leader said the BJP is playing mind games and resorting to pressure tactics. "Mamata Banerjee has already won the Nandigram seat by a huge margin. BJP is merely selling a dream to its party workers," Sen said.

She also shared clippings of purported videos, one of which showed central forces vandalising TMC camps at night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Election Commission Cooch Behar district West Bengal polls Bengal Assembly polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal poll firing
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp