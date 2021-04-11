STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar BJP workers to help vaccinate people during 'Tika Utsav'

The party’s 'Tika Utsav Prabharais' have been tasked to taking the people to the vaccination sites in all blocks, sub-divisions and places.

Published: 11th April 2021 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal sample of a passenger inside a train at Patna junction in Patna

A health worker takes a nasal sample of a passenger inside a train at Patna junction in Patna. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar unit of BJP has assigned the party leaders and workers with the task of motivating and taking people for vaccination against the COVID-19 across the state.

The party workers, assigned with such task by the party, have been deputed in every area of state as ‘Tika Utsav Prabharai’ (Vaccination Festival In-charge).

Journo-turned MLC and general secretary of Bihar BJP, Devesh Kumar said that the party’s 'Tika Utsav Prabharais' have been tasked to taking the people to the vaccination sites in all blocks, sub-divisions and places.

"They have been given responsibility to facilitate the vaccination drive, create awareness on why it was necessitated. The Tika-Utsav Prabhari will also assist the people in getting testing and availing the government facilities in case of anyone is tested positive or develops complications suspecting to
COVID-19 infection," Kumar stated.

The government, on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has launched special vaccination drive from April 11 to 14 in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Bihar BJP coronavirus vaccine vaccination drive Tika Utsav Prabharai
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp