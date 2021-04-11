Bihar BJP workers to help vaccinate people during 'Tika Utsav'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar unit of BJP has assigned the party leaders and workers with the task of motivating and taking people for vaccination against the COVID-19 across the state.

The party workers, assigned with such task by the party, have been deputed in every area of state as ‘Tika Utsav Prabharai’ (Vaccination Festival In-charge).

Journo-turned MLC and general secretary of Bihar BJP, Devesh Kumar said that the party’s 'Tika Utsav Prabharais' have been tasked to taking the people to the vaccination sites in all blocks, sub-divisions and places.

"They have been given responsibility to facilitate the vaccination drive, create awareness on why it was necessitated. The Tika-Utsav Prabhari will also assist the people in getting testing and availing the government facilities in case of anyone is tested positive or develops complications suspecting to

COVID-19 infection," Kumar stated.

The government, on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has launched special vaccination drive from April 11 to 14 in the state.