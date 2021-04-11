Bijapur encounter: Released CoBRA commander suffers dehydration, to stay hospitalised for another week

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Rakeshwar Singh Manhas of CoBRA battalion—an elite jungle warfare unit of CRPF, is suffering from dehydration and will continue to be under the observation of doctors for one more week in Bijapur district hospital, a CRPF official said.

Manhas was released ‘unconditionally’ by the Maoists on April 8 after he was taken into captivity following the Bijapur ambush that killed 22 jawans.

“He is stable but suffering from the symptoms of dehydration. He will remain under observation for a week,” said H K Sahu, CRPF spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the Maoists on Sunday set ablaze five heavy vehicles in an edgy district of Bijapur. According to the Bijapur police the vehicles were engaged in construction activities of the water filter plant. “After setting the vehicles on fire, the rebels fled from the spot,” a police officer said.