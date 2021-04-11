STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid vaccination drive sees 70 per cent decline as jab supply takes a hit in Uttarakhand

The state is vaccinating over 1 lakh people everyday and officials said they have vaccines only for next three days now.

Published: 11th April 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Dehradun: The COVID-19 vaccination process in Uttarakhand suffered over 70 per cent decline in last four days with numbers dwindling from over 1 lakh per day to less than 30,000 people getting the jab in one day. 

The data released by the state health department suggested steep fall in number of people getting vaccinated after Friday. 

On Thursday, in total 718 sessions across the state, 1,07,658 people were vaccinated while on Friday number of sessions fell to 697 with 60,841 people getting vaccinated.

On Saturday, the number of session came down to 519 with 45,684 people getting vaccine doses and the number of people getting vaccines went down to 26,719 with only 300 sessions across the state. 

Meanwhile, the state got 1.38 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, said health department officials. However, the state government has requested 10 lakh doses from the centre

JC Pande, nodal officer, medical health and family welfare of Uttarakhand said, "Total 1.38 lakh does of Covishield vaccine have arrived and vaccination drive will go smooth in state from Monday. The vaccines have been already dispatched to all 13 districts."

ALSO READ: COVID appropriate behaviour not being followed in 50 most-affected districts in 3 states, says Government

The state is vaccinating over 1 lakh people everyday and officials said they have vaccines only for next three days now. Overall, 178 vaccination centers across the state had to stop the drive  due to unavailability of the doses. 

Till dated, out of the total 11,24,056 vaccinated people, 18,1150 have been vaccinated with both the doses. 

The hill state registered highest number of cases in one day this year with 1,333 new cases on Sunday.

The weekly data indicates that Covid cases have reached 2020 levels with active cases reaching 7323 across the state.

According to the data of week 56 (April 4-10), since the inception of Covid in Uttarakhand on March 15, 2020, the state conducted highest ever tests in one week- 239522. 

Anoop Nautiyal, whose Social Development for Communities Foundation has been analysing the Covid data since March 2020 says, "The center, the state and the people need to take radical decisions in terms of behaviour, management and resourcesfuless. The center must ensure enough doses of vaccine, the states must check the spread and people must be adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand vaccine supply vaccine shortage vaccination Coronavirus daily covid updates second wave
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp