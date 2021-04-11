STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat sees record 5,011 COVID-19 cases in second wave, peak-equalling 49 deaths

The state's caseload stands at 3,42,026, including 4,746 deaths, while the recovery count rose to 3,12,151, or 91.27 per cent of the tally, after 2,525 people were discharged during the day.

Covid effigy

A man wearing a mask walks past an effigy of Coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose by over 5,000 cases in a day for the first time on Saturday as 5,011 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 49 deaths, which equalled a single-day record of fatalities set in May last year, an official said.

The state's caseload stands at 3,42,026, including 4,746 deaths, while the recovery count rose to 3,12,151, or 91.27 per cent of the tally, after 2,525 people were discharged during the day, he said.

The state has 25,129 active cases, including 192 on ventilator support, the official said.

"Of the 49 deaths, 16 each took place in Surat and Ahmedabad, eight in Rajkot, four in Vadodara, two each in Surendranagar and Gandhinagar and one in Chhotaudepur. Ahmedabad led with 1,440 new cases, followed by 913 in Surat city, 462 in Rajkot city, 287 in Vadodara city," he said.

A state government release said, on Saturday, 2,34,272 people were given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 43,474 were given the second dose.

So far in the state, 78.71 lakh persons have got the first dose and 10.31 lakh have received the second one, it added.

Another official said 103 cases were reported in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, while 15 people recovered, leaving the Union Territory with a caseload of 3,985 and recovery count of 3,639.

With two deaths, the number of active cases in the UT stands at 344, he added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,42,025 new cases 5,011, deaths 4,746, discharged 3,12,151, active cases 25,129 and people tested so far - figures not released.

