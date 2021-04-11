STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mother of Bihar cop killed by mob during raid passes away after hearing news of son's death

Urmila Devi was a cardiac patient and reportedly suffered a severe cardiac arrest upon hearing the news of her son's martydom on duty in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district

Published: 11th April 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATNA:  Urmila Devi,70, the mother of Bihar's brave Kishanganj Town SHO martyred in West Bengal on Saturday in a raid, died on Sunday morning soon after she was informed about the death of her son.

She was a cardiac patient and reportedly suffered a severe cardiac arrest upon hearing the news of her son's martydom on duty in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on Saturday.

Sources said that the cremations of both the martyr inspector Ashwani Kumar and his mother Urmila Devi will be performed at the same time at ghat on Sunday at the outskirts of the village.

Meanwhile, following the recommendation of Kishanganj SP Kumar Ashish,IG Purnia range SK Chaudhary has suspended seven police personnel including a circle inspector,who had gone with the SHO on Saturday in bordering West Bengal village to the hideout of some bike theives.

All the seven suspended kishanganj police personnel had ran away from the spot leaving the SHO alone to face the fury of  a mob of 500 people at Pantapara village of West Bengal .

So far, five persons have been arrested in connection with the lynching incident in West Bengal's concerned areas.

Sources from police department said that villagers of Pantapara have fled away from the village fearing police actions after the mob fury.

