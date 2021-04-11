Negative Covid report mandatory for people travelling to Himachal from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra
The decision has been taken to check the spread of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.
Published: 11th April 2021 06:33 PM | Last Updated: 11th April 2021 06:33 PM | A+A A-
SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday made it mandatory for people coming from seven states which have witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases to show a COVID-19 negative test report on entering the state.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said people coming from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours while visiting Himachal Pradesh from April 16.
The decision has been taken to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, he said.
Thakur said an advisory in this regard will soon be issued.
ALSO WATCH: