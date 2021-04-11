STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Police unearth two illegal arms manufacturing units in UP's Muzaffarnagar, four held

In another raid, 16 pistols, one musket and 15 gun barrels were recovered from a manufacturing unit at Basikala village under the Shahpur police station in the district.

Published: 11th April 2021 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

gun, fire arms, attack, gunman

Police seized 27 pistols, five muskets and a large number of gun barrels from the manufacturing units. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Police here on Sunday unearthed two illegal arms manufacturing units, arresting four people and seizing pistols and muskets, according to a release.

Police seized 27 pistols, five muskets and a large number of gun barrels from the manufacturing units.

The release said the Kotwali police raided an illegal manufacturing unit at Sherpur village, recovering 11 pistols, four muskets and 14 gun barrels.

In another raid, 16 pistols, one musket and 15 gun barrels were recovered from a manufacturing unit at Basikala village under the Shahpur police station in the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp