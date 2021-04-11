Several hospitals in Bengal facing shortage of COVID-19 vaccines: Official

By PTI

KOLKATA: The COVID-19 vaccination drive has hit a roadblock in West Bengal owing to shortage of doses at various medical establishments, a senior official of the state's health department said on Sunday.

He said the central government has been apprised of the situation and more vaccines are on their way.

"Several hospitals in West Bengal have either stopped the inoculation drive or are using the limited stock they have at the moment," the official said.

"We have sent requisitions to the Centre. We expect to receive about four lakh doses on Monday," he added.

A top official of CMRI Hospital said the state government has asked the medical facility to "slow down the vaccination process" to deal with the current scarcity.

People who were scheduled to receive the seconnd dose have been asked to wait till further notification from the hospitals concerned, she said.

"At present, we are only administering jabs to those who want to take the first dose," the official said.

The situation is similar in many other private hospitals in the city and districts, too, officials said.

Till Saturday, over 78.02 lakh people were vaccinated in the state, health department sources said.