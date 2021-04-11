STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Several hospitals in Bengal facing shortage of COVID-19 vaccines: Official

A top official of CMRI Hospital said the state government has asked the medical facility to 'slow down the vaccination process' to deal with the current scarcity.

Published: 11th April 2021 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The COVID-19 vaccination drive has hit a roadblock in West Bengal owing to shortage of doses at various medical establishments, a senior official of the state's health department said on Sunday.

He said the central government has been apprised of the situation and more vaccines are on their way.

"Several hospitals in West Bengal have either stopped the inoculation drive or are using the limited stock they have at the moment," the official said.

"We have sent requisitions to the Centre. We expect to receive about four lakh doses on Monday," he added.

A top official of CMRI Hospital said the state government has asked the medical facility to "slow down the vaccination process" to deal with the current scarcity.

People who were scheduled to receive the seconnd dose have been asked to wait till further notification from the hospitals concerned, she said.

"At present, we are only administering jabs to those who want to take the first dose," the official said.

The situation is similar in many other private hospitals in the city and districts, too, officials said.

Till Saturday, over 78.02 lakh people were vaccinated in the state, health department sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Vaccine Vaccination
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp