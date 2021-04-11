STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Tika Utsav beginning of second big war on COVID': PM's message to country amid spiralling cases

In a statement, he urged people to keep four things in mind, including 'each one, vaccinate one', 'each one, treat one' and 'each one, save one'.

Published: 11th April 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the 'Tika Utsav', a vaccination drive between April 11 and 14, marks the beginning of the second big war on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on tackling the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

In a statement, he urged people to keep four things in mind, including "each one, vaccinate one", "each one, treat one" and "each one, save one".

Elderly people or those who may not be much educated should be helped in getting the vaccine, he said, and also asked people to help those COVID-19 patients in getting treatment who may lack resources or information.

By wearing masks, people can save themselves and others, Modi added.

He also asked families and members of the society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case of anyone getting the infectious disease, saying this is an important way to fight the disease in a densely populated country like India.

"Our success will be decided by how much aware we are about micro containment zones. Our success will be decided by us not stepping outside homes when not needed. Our success will be decided by that those eligible for the vaccine get it. Our success will be decided by as to how much we adhere to wearing masks and following other protocols," he said.

"Anyone eligible for the vaccine should get the jab, and for this the society and administration have to make full efforts," he added.

Pitching for "zero vaccine waste", he said it has to be ensured that not a single jab is wasted.

"We have to move towards optimum utilisation of the country's vaccination capacity. This is a way to augment our capacity," he said.

In these four days of the vaccination drive, targets have to be set at personal, societal and administration's level, all efforts be made to meet them, Modi said.

"I have full confidence that with this people's participation, awareness and fulfilling our responsibility, we will again be successful in containing coronavirus," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tika Utsav PM Modi Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp