Treat or bribe for voters? Two quintal jalebi, 1,050 samosas seized in Unnao ahead of panchayat polls

Acting on information, police raided the residence of a candidate and recovered LPG cylinders, flour, ghee and other things that used for the preparation for jalebi and samosa.

Published: 11th April 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Samosas

Samosas. (Photo| Wikimedia commons)

By ANI

UNNAO: Unnao Police seized two quintal jalebi and 1,050 samosas cooked for distribution among voters by a gram panchayat poll candidate in Hasanganj on Saturday.

"A case has been registered for violation of COVID norms and Model Code of Conduct. 10 people have been arrested," said the police.

Acting on information, police raided the residence of a candidate and recovered LPG cylinders, flour, ghee and other things that used for the preparation for jalebi and samosa.

The Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases starting from April 15. The final phase will be on April 29 and the results will be declared on May 2.

Comments

