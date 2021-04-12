STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP to contest all 40 Goa seats sans alliance, confirms Sisodia

He said his party was the alternative to the BJP in Goa at a time when the opposition in the state was weak and was doing "what the BJP wants them to do".

Published: 12th April 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Aam Aadmi Party will not ally with any other outfit for the 2022 Goa Assembly polls and will contest all 40 seats on its own strength, the party's senior leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

He said his party was the alternative to the BJP in Goa at a time when the opposition in the state was weak and was doing "what the BJP wants them to do".

During the day, he paid tribute to former chief ministers Dayanand Bandodkar and Manohar Parrikar, and asked all those who want to see corruption-free politics to join AAP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP AAP Goa Goa politics Goa Assembly polls Goa Elections 2022 Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp