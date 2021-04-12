Communal tension flares up in Rajasthan's Baran, curfew imposed

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A minor violent incident in Rajasthan's Baran district has now turned into a major fiasco leading to communal tension on Sunday.

There were reports of stone pelting and six shops were set on fire along with many vehicles parked in Baran. Power supply was cut off in the area after the fire incident. In view of the circumstances, curfew was imposed in the evening and the internet was also shut down in Chhabra town.

On Saturday, when Kamal Singh, a resident of Chhabra subdivision, was buying fruits at the intersection of the town where he got into a fight with 3 youths of other community. The boys took out a knife and attacked Kamal. The shopkeepers present there intervened, but in the meantime two people were injured who were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

After the incident, people reached the police station and demanded action against the accused. Police interrogated three youths in custody, after which some people gathered again at Dharnavada intersection on Sunday morning.

When people of both the communities came face to face, stone pelting started due to a minor issue. This led to a stampede in the market and people set fire to six shops one after the other. The mob also ransacked and looted several shops. Police appeared helpless in front of an uncontrollable crowd. Around a dozen policemen have also suffered injuries.

Police released tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge. As soon as the information of the incident was received from Baran, SP Vinit Kumar Bansal and Collector Rajendra Vijay reached Chhabra and took stock of the situation.

As of now, the situation is under control.

After the incident, police forces have also been called from nearby police stations. Kota IG is also present on the spot.

Meanwhile, Chhabra MLA and former Minister, Pratap Singh Singhvi on Sunday condemned the violence in Baran. He said, "today's incident could have been avoided if the local police had taken the incident between the boys of the two communities seriously on Saturday evening. It is the failure of the local police that there was a huge loss where shops of innocent traders were burnt." He added that had the police administration been alert, this loss could have been avoided.