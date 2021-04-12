STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Communal tension flares up in Rajasthan's Baran, curfew imposed

As soon as the information of the incident was received from Baran, SP Vinit Kumar Bansal and Collector Rajendra Vijay reached Chhabra and took stock of the situation.

Published: 12th April 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A minor violent incident in Rajasthan's Baran district has now turned into a major fiasco leading to communal tension on Sunday.

There were reports of stone pelting and six shops were set on fire along with many vehicles parked in Baran. Power supply was cut off in the area after the fire incident. In view of the circumstances, curfew was imposed in the evening and the internet was also shut down in Chhabra town.

On Saturday, when Kamal Singh, a resident of Chhabra subdivision, was buying fruits at the intersection of the town where he got into a fight with 3 youths of other community. The boys took out a knife and attacked Kamal. The shopkeepers present there intervened, but in the meantime two people were injured who were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

After the incident, people reached the police station and demanded action against the accused. Police interrogated three youths in custody, after which some people gathered again at Dharnavada intersection on Sunday morning.

When people of both the communities came face to face, stone pelting started due to a minor issue. This led to a stampede in the market and people set fire to six shops one after the other. The mob also ransacked and looted several shops. Police appeared helpless in front of an uncontrollable crowd. Around a dozen policemen have also suffered injuries.

Police released tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge. As soon as the information of the incident was received from Baran, SP Vinit Kumar Bansal and Collector Rajendra Vijay reached Chhabra and took stock of the situation. 

As of now, the situation is under control.

After the incident, police forces have also been called from nearby police stations. Kota IG is also present on the spot.

Meanwhile, Chhabra MLA and former Minister, Pratap Singh Singhvi on Sunday condemned the violence in Baran. He said, "today's incident could have been avoided if the local police had taken the incident between the boys of the two communities seriously on Saturday evening. It is the failure of the local police that there was a huge loss where shops of innocent traders were burnt." He added that had the police administration been alert, this loss could have been avoided.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Baran communal tension
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    Nothing will happen
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp