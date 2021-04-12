STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana records biggest daily jump of 3,818 COVID-19 cases

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon with 1,132 cases, followed by 472 in Faridabad, 327 in Karnal, 228 in Sonipat, 224 in Panchkula and 180 in Hisar.

Published: 12th April 2021 09:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 3,818 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday that took the state's tally to 3,20,699, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,282, a health department bulletin said.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon with 1,132 cases, followed by 472 in Faridabad, 327 in Karnal, 228 in Sonipat, 224 in Panchkula and 180 in Hisar.

Of the latest deaths, two each were reported from Sonipat, Panipat, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad districts and one each from Faridabad, Rewari, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Sirsa and Kaithal.

The number of active cases in Haryana stands at 22,487. So far, 2,94,930 people have recovered from the disease and the state has a recovery rate of 91.96 per cent, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp