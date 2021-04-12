STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hinota in MP's Damoh goes into self-imposed lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

Another local said that the people of Hinota town of Hata block did not wait for any administrative orders and imposed a weekly self-lockdown of two days isolating themselves in their houses.

Published: 12th April 2021 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing.

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

DAMOH: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, locals in Hinota town of Damoh district observed self-imposed lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Ramgopal, a local of Hinota said, "Shopkeepers have voluntarily decided to keep their shops shut for two days. It can be further extended."

Another local said that the people of Hinota town of Hata block did not wait for any administrative orders and imposed a weekly self-lockdown of two days isolating themselves in their houses.

"People feel that the way the infection is spreading, imposing a lockdown was the only option left to curb the rising cases, so they have taken this step voluntarily," said another local Sanjay.

Meanwhile, locals attacked a team of government officials when they tried to enforce a weekend lockdown in Naya Gaon, Chitrakoot yesterday.

"In a locality, shops were open & around 15 people were drinking liquor. When police tried to chase them away, they pelted stones," said SHO Santosh Tiwari.

Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh reported 4,986 fresh COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh Lockdown
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp