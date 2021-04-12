STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Install CCTVs at quarantine centres in Nagpur, says Bombay HC 

The bench was hearing a petition taken up suo motu (on its own) last year on the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic and the condition of hospitals.

Published: 12th April 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

Image of CCTV camera used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has expressed its displeasure over institutionally quarantined COVID-19 patients not following isolation norms, and directed for CCTVs to be installed in all such facilities in Nagpur.

A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Avinash Gharote in its order on April 8, a copy of which was made available on Monday, said the installation of CCTV cameras would be useful to check the movements of quarantined patients in and out of their rooms.

The CCTVs shall be installed at the Maharashtra government's expense and proposals for the same shall be prepared by the Nagpur collector and commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the court said.

The bench was hearing a petition taken up suo motu (on its own) last year on the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic and the condition of hospitals.

On April 8, the court was informed that in several institutional quarantine centres, COVID-19 patients were not following the isolation and social distancing norms and were seen roaming freely in the facility.

"It has been reported to us that because of such reckless and dangerous behaviour of some quarantined COVID-19 patients, those entrusted with the duty to look after these patients have started contracting COVID-19," the court said.

"Such behaviour of quarantined COVID-19 patients is highly deplorable and needs to be dealt with in a very stringent manner by the authority concerned," the HC said.

The court directed the Nagpur collector to take immediate steps to ensure quarantined COVID-19 patients are kept in strict isolation.

"We also direct for regular inspection of all institutional quarantine centres in Nagpur by an appropriate team with a mandate to take action then and there," the high court said.

It directed Nagpur city police commissioner and Nagpur rural superintendent of police to ensure police personnel deputed at such centres "perform their duty diligently and sincerely", and refrain from using their mobile phones for the purpose of entertainment and recreation while on duty.

The court had last week directed for a special 'Nagpur COVID-19 Committee' to be set up to address the problems being faced by hospitals, doctors and staff and the general public in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The HC on April 8 asked the committee to consider setting up of day care centres for those COVID-19 patients who only require a few hours of treatment and do not need to be admitted.

"This would help as many people fail to get admission in hospitals due to unavailability of beds," it said.

The bench said such day care centres could be set up in sports complexes, public schools, sports clubs and other such places.

On April 8, the committee headed by Nagpur divisional commissioner told the court that it has taken a decision that if any person wishes to undergo COVID-19 test, then he or she will be first made to take the antigen test.

"If the antigen test result is positive, then the person will be considered as COVID-19 positive and advised further treatment.

But, if the antigen test result is negative, then the person will be required to undergo the RT- PCR test," the committee told the court.

As per the committee, even if the antigen test comes out negative, the possibility of the person having coronavirus infection persists.

"This would reduce the load on RT-PCR laboratories as the patient found positive in the antigen test would not be required to undergo the RT-PCR test," the committee said.

The panel further told the court that it would take the help of social organisations to ensure mobilisation of people for taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on April 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
isolation quarantine centres Nagpur coronavirus Maharashtra coronavirus COVID-19 CCTV Coronavirus
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp