Maharashtra: Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare dies due to COVID-related complications
Published: 12th April 2021 10:21 AM | Last Updated: 12th April 2021 10:21 AM | A+A A-
PALGHAR: Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare died at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, party sources said.
Dhanare (49), who was an MLA from Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019, was suffering from COVID-19 and was earlier admitted to a hospital at Vapi in Gujarat, they said.
After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday night.
Dhanare died in the early hours of Monday, the sources said.
He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.