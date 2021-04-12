Maharashtra: Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare dies due to COVID-related complications

By PTI

PALGHAR: Former BJP MLA Pascal Dhanare died at a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, party sources said.

Dhanare (49), who was an MLA from Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019, was suffering from COVID-19 and was earlier admitted to a hospital at Vapi in Gujarat, they said.

After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday night.

Dhanare died in the early hours of Monday, the sources said.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.