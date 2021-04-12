Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija tests COVID-19 positive 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's younger daughter Iltija tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, her mother said here.

"Want to confirm media reports that my younger daughter Iltija tested positive for COVID today," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister wrote on Twitter.

She said Iltija has isolated herself on the advice of doctors.

"As advised by doctors she is now self isolating & taking all the necessary precautions," the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah also tested positive for the disease recently as Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a spike in the number of fresh coronavirus cases over the last few weeks.