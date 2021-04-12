STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Muslim outfits welcome SC's decision to dismiss Rizvi's plea seeking removal of Quran verses

The apex court termed as "absolutely frivolous" the petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi and dismissed it with a cost of Rs 50,000.

Published: 12th April 2021 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Muslim clerics and organisations on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of rejecting a plea seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran, saying this proves that religious books are treated with honour in the country.

The apex court termed as "absolutely frivolous" the petition filed by former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi and dismissed it with a cost of Rs 50,000.

"We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. This proves that religious books are being treated with honour in the country. It will increase the confidence of Muslims in the Constitution and in the judiciary," All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Mulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali told PTI.

He also demanded that the government take strict action against Rizvi so that "no one can raise questions on religious books in the future".

FULL REPORT | 'Absolutely frivolous': Supreme Court on Rizvi's plea to remove Quran verses, hands Rs 50,000 fine

All India Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas said that they congratulate Muslims of the country on this verdict.

"We trust our judiciary and it will continue to give justice in the future too so that no one can raise a finger on Islam or any other religion," he said.

On Monday, a bench of Justices R F Nariman B R Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy rejected the petition in which Rizvi alleged that these 26 verses of Quran promoted terrorism.

In his plea, Rizvi stated that Islam is based on the concepts of equity, equality, forgiveness and tolerance but due to extreme interpretations of the said verses of the holy book, the religion has been drifting away from the basic tenets.

Majlist Ulema-e-Hind's general secretary Maulana Kalbe Jawwad termed the Supreme Court's decision "historic" and said it will increase the trust of Muslims in the Constitution.

"I expected the same from the Supreme Court. It will be a lesson for forces creating disturbances. By imposing a cost, the court stopped other such elements from doing such things in the future," he said.

Jawwad demanded strict action against Rizvi.

Terming Rizvi an "opportunist", he said, "I hope he will be sent to jail soon for corruption in Waqf properties in his regime.

Last month, an FIR was registered in Bareilly against Rizvi for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims with his petition in the top court.

The FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station following complaints by Anjuman Khuddam-e-Rasool secretary Shan Ahmed and an organisation known as Ittehad-e-Millat council.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quran Supreme Court Waseem Rizvi UP Shia Waqf Board islam Terrorism
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp