Punjab sees record single day spike of 3,477 COVID cases

Eight people each died in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur and five each in Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala, among the fresh COVDI-related fatalities.

Published: 12th April 2021 09:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

For representational purpose. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab on Monday reported 3,477 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, which took the tally to 2,76,223 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The state had earlier seen the highest daily cases at 3,459 on April 9. The death of 52 people took the toll to 7,559 in the state, the bulletin stated. The number of active cases is 27,866.

Eight people each died in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur and five each in Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala, among the fresh COVDI-related fatalities.

Mohali saw the highest of 662 infections, followed by 523 in Ludhiana, 366 in Jalandhar, 305 in Amritsar and 281 in Patiala, among districts which are seeing a rise in cases, the bulletin stated.

It said 3,407 coronavirus patients have ben discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,40,798 in the state.

There are 45 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 360 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said 63,68,902 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 424 cases of the coronavirus, taking the infection count to 31,167.

The toll reached 400 with the death of a 48-year-old man, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases is 3,355 in the union territory, it said.

The bulletin stated that 375 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 27,412.

It said 3,43,981 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,11,760 tested negative while reports of 225 samples are awaited.

