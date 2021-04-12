STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Several parts of India likely to receive rainfall in next 4-5 days: IMD 

The IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over south and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, coastal and south interior Karnataka during April 14-16.

Published: 12th April 2021 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rain, Madurai

Heavy rains lash the city of Madurai on Monday. (Photo | K K Sundar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several parts of the country are likely to receive rainfall in the next five days due to different cyclonic circulations, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, under the influence of trough and cyclonic circulations over the south peninsula, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour are very likely over southwest peninsular India in the next five days.

The IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over south and ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, coastal and south interior Karnataka during April 14-16.

Another cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

Under its influence, isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 4-5 days and over Jharkhand during next 24 hours.

The IMD said a fresh active western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region during April 14-17 and adjoining plains during April 15-17.

It is very likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) during April 14-17 over western Himalayan region, and light, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over adjoining plains during April 15-17.

Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 14-16.

Thunderstorm/dust storms at isolated places are also likely over west Rajasthan on April 14 and 15, it added.

"Due to thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during next 4-5 days," the IMD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD thunderstorm Rainfall
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp