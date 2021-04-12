STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunanda Pushkar case: Court reserves order on framing of charges against Shashi Tharoor 

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel, who is likely to pronounce order on April 29, heard arguments from the counsel appearing for Delhi Police as well as Tharoor.

Published: 12th April 2021 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on the issue of framing of charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel here.

During the arguments, while police sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pahwa sought Tharoor's discharge in the case, saying there was no evidence against him to prove the offence punishable under either section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) or 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time. Tharoor was charged under sections 498A and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by Delhi police, but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.

