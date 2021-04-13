STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambani bomb scare: Mansukh Hiran killed in vehicle stolen from Aurangabad, indicate sources

Hiran purportedly owned the explosives-laden SUV which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: Investigators suspect that Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran was killed in the Maruti Eeco vehicle which was stolen from Aurangabad in November last year, sources said on Tuesday.

An official of the Maharashtra ATS, which had earlier probed the alleged murder of Hiran, said the Eeco car was spotted with another car suspected to be driven by Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze on March 4, a day before Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane district.

Hiran purportedly owned the explosives-laden SUV which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

The cases of Ambani security scare and the murder of Hiran are currently investigated by the National Investigation Agency(NIA), which had arrested Waze on March 13.

It is suspected that the Eeco car was stolen from City Chowk area in Aurangabad city on November 16 and later used for murdering Hiran.

Investigators also suspect the conspiracy to eliminate Hiran was hatched in November last year.

The ATS official further said at least two persons were spotted in the Eeco vehicle on March 4.

It is suspected that Hiran was made to sit in this vehicle by the accused persons and later he was killed, the official said.

The Eeco car is yet to be traced, he said, adding that it could have been dismantled by the accused to destroy the evidence.

Police are looking for the Eeco vehicle at garages that undertake the job to dismantle vehicles.

During its probe, the NIA had recovered the number plate of the Eeco vehicle besides some electronic items and a laptop from the Mithi river in Mumbai.

On the day of Hiran's murder, Waze had taken a local train to travel to Thane from CSMT in south Mumbai, sources had said.

He had allegedly boarded a 7:14 pm Badlapur-bound train on that day (March 4).

