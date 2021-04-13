STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Angry with God' over rising temperature, no rainfall, Delhi man defiles 3 Hanuman idols; arrested

'We received a call at 7.45 am regarding defiling of statue at three spots in Kakrola area,' the officer added.

Published: 13th April 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Upset and "angry with God" over rising temperature and lack of rain, a man defiled three idols of Lord Hanuman in southwest Delhi's Kakrola village which landed him in jail on Tuesday.

The accused, Mahesh (50) of Bharat Vihar JJ colony, is a cobbler, police said. The matter was reported by a priest on Tuesday morning who first spotted the damaged Hanuman idols at three adjacent spots in Kakrola, a senior police officer said.

"We received a call at 7.45 am regarding defiling of statue at three spots in Kakrola area," the officer added.

According to the police, the accused told them during interrogation that he was upset and angry with God as there has been no rain this year and that it is getting hotter with every passing day.

Following the incident, a group of people, including residents, local leaders and those associated with the Bajrang Dal, gathered at Dwarka Mor and stopped traffic movement. Efforts to calm them down were successful, and traffic movement was regulated, the police said.

"We have registered a case under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused, Mahesh, has also been arrested in connection with the incident," said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). An axe used in the offence has been recovered, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanuman Delhi
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp