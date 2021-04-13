STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls: Mamata stages dharna in Kolkata to protest against her 24 hours campaign ban

The Election Commission has barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sat on a dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission's "unconstitutional" decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.

Banerjee, still confined to a wheelchair owing to the injuries she sustained last month, arrived at Mayo road here around 11.40 am and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the venue.

No TMC leaders or supporters were spotted nearby.

A senior TMC leader, when approached, said, "No party leaders are allowed near the site of the protest. She is sitting there alone."

ALSO READ | North Bengal firing: Instigation theory and conspiracy dominate Modi-Mamata slugfest

Banerjee, lashing out at the poll panel, had said on Twitter that she would hold a protest against the poll panel's "unconstitutional and undemocratic" decision.

The TMC boss is scheduled to address two rallies after 8 pm on Tuesday -- one at Barasat and the other at Bidhanangar.

Meanwhile, a defence official here said that the area where Banerjee is staging a protest belongs to the army, and the TMC was yet to receive permission for the programme.

"Just to keep everyone informed, we have received an application from the TMC for a no-objection certificate at 9:40 am today. It is still under process," the defence spokesperson said.

