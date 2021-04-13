STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar government asks offices to function with 33% strength as covid cases soar

Though, fatality rate is still around 0.6%, the positivity rate has increased about 35%.

Published: 13th April 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 10:02 AM

Health minister Mangal Pandey and Principal health secretary Prataya Amrit taking stock of arrangements as coronavirus cases are soaring. (xPhoto | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The COVID-19 infection is spreading at an alarming pace with many staff in government offices, political party office, hospital, educational institutions, police stations and other places testing positive in Bihar

On an average, 10 to 15 persons are getting infected every 10 minutes in the state and 60 to 70% of them belong to 30-45 year age groups. Sources said that more than 150 migrants have found to be infected so far in the last 3 days after they returned by trains out of more than 3500 passengers tested.

In last few days included Monday, more than hundreds of government employees including staffs of Bihar Legislative council, railways, colleges and university, hospitals and other departments have tested positive.

On Sunday, 12 staff members of a private bank in Patna tested positive while one staff of Bihar legislative council, Arun Ram, died due to corona infection. Over 12 staff in the council have tested positive.

In railways, dozens of staff members have tested positive while one TTE posted at Patna junction succumbed to the virus infection.

"Even the criminals arrested by police are also testing positive here”, said a senior police officer, preferring anonymity. In Muzaffarpur, Patna and Kaimur, criminals arrested by police have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last few days. In the same way, many policemen have also tested positive. On Sunday, SHO of a police station of Araria district also died due to corona in AIIMS. 

Sources said that many senior police offices have gone under home isolation after they have tested positive even after taking second doses of jabs recently. 

In the medical institutions and hospitals, including the Patna Medical College and Hospital, the NMCH and the AIIMS, many doctors and medical staffs have tested positve now. Earlier, more than 37 private and government doctors had died in 2020 due to corona infection and more than 250 were infected.

People who had attended private functions have also tested positive with Corona infection. At a post-death function ‘Sharadh’, held in Patna’s Kankerbagh colony, 26 persons who had come to attend the function have tested positive. In a sugar factory at Gopalganj district, 17 workers have tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. 
The RJD office has also been closed after some positive cases were reported from there.  

Amid growing corona case, the state government has passed an order that only 33% of employees should be present in offices.
 

