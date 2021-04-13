STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
French minister to visit ISRO flight centre in Bengaluru

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, will visit Bengaluru on Thursday as part of his three-day official visit to India, starting from Tuesday.

Published: 13th April 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. (File | AP)

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

On Thursday, the last day of his India visit, Le Drian will travel to Bengaluru, where he will highlight the Indo-French cooperation on health and biological sciences at the Bangalore Life Sciences Cluster (BLiSc) and visit the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) at a time when the decades long Indo-French space cooperation is embarking on new initiatives.

He will meet investors and CEOs of major Indian business groups to promote France as an attractive investment destination. Le Drian will also speak at an event dedicated to enhancing Indo-French ties in technological innovation. The event will be attended by representatives from the French tech community in Bengaluru as well as Indian and French tech companies.

The minister is likely to announce new initiatives to develop ties between the technology ecosystems in the two countries.He will conclude his visit by meeting the French tech community to promote cooperation between the two countries in technological innovation and the development of ties between Indian and French startups.  

