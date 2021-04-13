STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kumbh Mela, elections can worsen coronavirus situation: Maharashtra Minister

Nawab Malik on Tuesday said the central government should take things seriously as the Kumbh Mela and elections can worsen the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Published: 13th April 2021 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik. (Photo | PTI)

NCP's Mumbai unit chief Nawab Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said the central government should take things seriously as the Kumbh Mela and elections can worsen the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "The COVID-19 cases increase due to mass gathering. In an election situation, there are thousands and thousands of people gathering together. Even in Kumbh Mela, lakhs of people gather together. The Government of India should take the matter seriously. Otherwise, the pandemic situation will worsen."

"Strict restrictions are imposed in Maharashtra. Malls, religious places, shops, cinema halls and social, political and religious functions are banned. There is a mini-lockdown situation in the state. Arrangements are being made so that there should be no lack of beds and oxygen cylinders in hospitals. The situation is being monitored. We held discussions with other parties for further course of action," added Malik.

He further said the COVID-19 vaccination programme should be opened for all.

"In Maharashtra, around 51,000 new COVID cases have been reported while in the country over 1.61 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. A sufficient RT-PCR test is not being conducted across the country. The criterion of above 45 years for vaccination should be relaxed especially in the states where cases are high. Even, Congress president Sonia Gandhi also urged the centre regarding the same," stated the NCP leader.

Asked about former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, he said, "CBI has summoned Anil Deshmukh. We believe that he did not do anything wrong. The truth will come after the investigation." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawab Malik COVID-19 Coronavirus Kumbh Mela
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp