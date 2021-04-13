STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pay anomaly for three armed forces personnel below officer rank resolved

The issue is regarding the pay of Other Ranks of 2006 which was at a higher rate when compared to the pay table suggested for those recruited in 2005.

Published: 13th April 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A major pay anomaly — which started in 2006 and affected the soldiers directly recruited to the Army, Navy and Air Force — has been resolved. 

Those recruited in ‘Other Ranks’ in X and Y groups in 2003, 2004 and 2005 can seek re-fixation of their pay to get the arrears of the last 15 years, which will work out to a substantial amount.

The issue is regarding the pay of Other Ranks of 2006 which was at a higher rate when compared to the pay table suggested for those recruited in 2005.

Effectively, pay for sepoy of X or Y group who joined in 2005 was Rs 6,250 and Rs 5,880, respectively. 

For those who joined in 2006, it was Rs 6,460.

Hence a junior three years younger in service was drawing Rs 210 and Rs 580 more per month. Most technically qualified sepoys are recruited in X group.

Others are recruited in Y group.

The posts to get the benefit are that of those recruited at the rank of Havaldar, like Education Instructors, Sportsman, Surveyor Automated Cartographer and those recruited as Naib Subedar, like Religious Teacher, Catering Junior Commissioned Officer, Direct Entry Artificers (diploma holders) and Sportsmen in Navy and Education Instructor (Sergeant) in Air Force.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Indian Navy Indian Air Force
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp