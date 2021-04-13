Pay anomaly for three armed forces personnel below officer rank resolved

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A major pay anomaly — which started in 2006 and affected the soldiers directly recruited to the Army, Navy and Air Force — has been resolved.

Those recruited in ‘Other Ranks’ in X and Y groups in 2003, 2004 and 2005 can seek re-fixation of their pay to get the arrears of the last 15 years, which will work out to a substantial amount.

The issue is regarding the pay of Other Ranks of 2006 which was at a higher rate when compared to the pay table suggested for those recruited in 2005.

Effectively, pay for sepoy of X or Y group who joined in 2005 was Rs 6,250 and Rs 5,880, respectively.

For those who joined in 2006, it was Rs 6,460.

Hence a junior three years younger in service was drawing Rs 210 and Rs 580 more per month. Most technically qualified sepoys are recruited in X group.

Others are recruited in Y group.

The posts to get the benefit are that of those recruited at the rank of Havaldar, like Education Instructors, Sportsman, Surveyor Automated Cartographer and those recruited as Naib Subedar, like Religious Teacher, Catering Junior Commissioned Officer, Direct Entry Artificers (diploma holders) and Sportsmen in Navy and Education Instructor (Sergeant) in Air Force.