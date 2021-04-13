Problem not of COVID vaccine shortage but of planning: Government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday put the responsibility on states to manage and plan Covid-19 vaccines properly, reiterating that while there was no shortage of coronavirus doses in the country, there could be a problem in their appropriate usage in some states.

So far, at least 10 states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana Odisha, Telangana, Delhi and Punjab, have reported vaccine shortages with political heads of many of these states sparring with the Centre publicly over the issue. Local media reports have also suggested that thousands of beneficiaries have even been returned from vaccination centres in many cities and towns in several states owing to an acute shortage of vaccines.

“The problem is of better planning, not vaccine shortage,” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, however, insisted at a press briefing. The data shared by him suggested that while more than 13 crore doses have already been supplied by the Centre so far, over 1.67 crore doses are still available with states and UTs as of Monday morning. Besides, he added that by April-end, the states and UTs will be given more than 2 crore doses.

Bhushan said bigger states were given four days’ worth of supply at one time. “Every fourth or fifth day, we replenish the supply,” he said, adding that smaller states are provided seven to eight days of supply at one time owing to the logistic issue. The official flagged wastage of doses in several states and advised them to take stock of the supply. He said that there was no wastage in Kerala.

Remdesivir not for home use

The Centre said doctors should ensure “rational and judicious” use of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, underlining it is to be given only to serious patients in hospitals and is not to be used in home settings.

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said: “Remdesivir is to be used only in those who require hospitalisation and are on oxygen support. That is the precondition. There is no question of its use in the home setting and for mild cases, and it is not to be procured from chemist shops.”