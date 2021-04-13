SC to hear fresh plea on alleged corruption charges over Rafale jets deal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a fresh plea over the alleged corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal following fresh charges of the payment of 1.1 million Euros by aviation major Dassault to an Indian middleman.

The plea by advocate M L Sharma sought an independent probe and the matter will be heard by the apex court after two weeks.

The petitioner said the agreement to procure 36 Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation was an outcome of corruption and was in violation of Articles 13 (laws inconsistent with or in derogation of the fundamental rights), 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) and 253 (legislation for giving effect to international agreements) of the Constitution.

Citing an investigation by the country’s anti-corruption agency French news agency Mediapart, reported that Dassault Aviation had paid about 1 million Euros to an Indian company called Defsys Solutions for 50 models of the aircraft which were to be given as gifts.

Defsys, one of the subcontractors of Dassault in India, denied the allegations that they were totally unfounded.

Sushen Gupta, who runs Defsys Solutions, is being investigated in the Agusta-Westland helicopter scam. He was earlier arrested and granted bail in the case.

“Due to political pressure, prosecution upon AFA’s (Agence Française Anticorruption) report has been suspended/stayed. It is a serious offence under [Official] Secrets Act, 1923, injuries financial and defence to the country. It has violated Articles 21 and 13 of the Constitution of India,” the petition stated.