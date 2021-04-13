‘Should I seek Article 370 restoration from Pakistan?’: Mehbooba lashes out at Centre

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Claiming that the Centre gets angry whenever she demands restoration of Article 370, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the special status was given to Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Constitution and not by Pakistan or China.

She also appealed Kashmiri youth not to pick up guns and follow democratic means. At the same time, she urged the Centre to follow the same policy in J&K that is being followed in Assam.

“Article 370 was given to J&K by Indian constitution. It was not given by the constitution of Pakistan or China. The Centre should restore Articles 370 and 35A as the August 5, 2019 decision is not acceptable to J&K people and PDP,” Mehbooba told reporters after her party launched a membership drive.

“Should I seek its restoration from Pakistan or any other country? After snatching our identity and special status, the Centre wants us to remain silent. How can we remain silent? The government has given us such a big wound. Can’t we raise the voice and cry.”

Mehbooba said J&K had acceded with India on some conditions and the centre broke the conditions by scrapping Article 370. “It is J&K people, who are still holding the hand of India.”