STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K: With no cinema halls in Valley, govt to come up with film policy 

However, many hit Bollywood movies have been shot in picturesque Kashmir in the last decade and filmmakers have shown willingness to return to the valley. 

Published: 13th April 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises inside a theatre hall at PVR ICON ahead of the scheduled reopening of cinema theatres on October 15 in New Delhi

For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid continued closure of cinemas and theatres in Kashmir since 1990 after the outbreak of militancy, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said his administration would unveil J&K’s new film policy within 10 days to bring Kashmir’s golden era back on the silver screen.

“The J&K administration will come up with a new film policy in the next 10 days to bring Kashmir’s golden era back on the silver screen,” Sinha said while virtually addressing a two-day conference on ‘Tapping the tourism potential of Kashmir – another day in paradise’ organized by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

He said people have been reading and hearing that Kashmir was once a favorite Bollywood destination in the 1960s, 70s and 80s and “we as a team will work to restore that culture”.The film policy, he said, has been framed after consultations with various stakeholders within J&K and outside.On April 7, Sinha had chaired a meeting to review the proposed J&K film policy-2021. 

He said the film policy will be among the best in the country and all the stakeholders would be taken onboard while finalizing it. Sinha has directed officials to streamline the single window clearance & facilitation system and bring renowned filmmakers for exploring the scenic locales available in abundance in J&K.

All the halls functioning in the Valley were closed after militancy erupted in 1990. An effort by the J&K government in 1999 to open some cinema halls in Srinagar failed after a grenade attack at Regal Cinema in Lal Chowk and elsewhere.However, many hit Bollywood movies have been shot in picturesque Kashmir in the last decade and filmmakers have shown willingness to return to the valley. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and kashmir film policy
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp